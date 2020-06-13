Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.63, 544,789 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 384,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.
About Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)
There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.