Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.63, 544,789 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 384,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 460.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 291,975 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 288,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 271,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 282,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

