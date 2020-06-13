Piper Sandler Boosts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMT. Bank of America lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Sullivan Marianne bought 85,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $558,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares in the company, valued at $635,533.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,355,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.