Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of ASX:PL8 opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $434.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.
About Plato Income Maximiser
Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.