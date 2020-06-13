Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ASX:PL8 opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $434.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.

Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

