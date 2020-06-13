Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.25) to GBX 1,080 ($13.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,240 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,272.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,001.59. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 507.40 ($6.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,387.50 ($17.66).

In other news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.20), for a total value of £253,744.92 ($322,953.95).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

