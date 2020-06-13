PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,591 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 781,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

