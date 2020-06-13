Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 1,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,383. The company has a market cap of $84.28 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $38,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 16,282 shares of company stock valued at $212,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.