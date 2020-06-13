Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Now Covered by First Equity

First Equity assumed coverage on shares of Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LON POW opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Power Metal Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($534,555.17).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

