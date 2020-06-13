PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.63. 1,194,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,452. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

