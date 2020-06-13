PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.30 and last traded at $99.56, approximately 2,356,382 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,100,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.