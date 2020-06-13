Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $549,600.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,621 shares in the company, valued at $12,385,176.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,826,246.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,106 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

SPLK traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,162. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

