Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,293,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 23,913,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908,796. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Wedbush downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

