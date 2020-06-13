Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,743. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

