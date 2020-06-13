Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

