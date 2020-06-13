Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

