Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $290,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. 8,159,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

