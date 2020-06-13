Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $391,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.70. 3,965,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.73 and its 200-day moving average is $302.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $257.55 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

