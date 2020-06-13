Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $558.41. 661,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,661. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $8,676,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

