Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 35,926,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,724,080. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

