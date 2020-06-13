Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $191,903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

