Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,056. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.83, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

