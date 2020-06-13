Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.02. 1,943,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.00. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

