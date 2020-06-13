Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,471 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 126,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.