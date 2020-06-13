Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,891,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.96. 3,655,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

