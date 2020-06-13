Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Square by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Square by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $86.72. 9,885,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,113,959. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

