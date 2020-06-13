Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

NFLX stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.07. 6,264,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.41 and its 200-day moving average is $368.81. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

