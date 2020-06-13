Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Citigroup by 135.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,144,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.25. 38,912,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,940,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

