Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

