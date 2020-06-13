ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Trading Down 8.9%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.86 and last traded at $62.90, 502,363 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 217,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 157.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.