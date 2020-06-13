Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.40).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.32 ($11.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.08. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of €15.15 ($17.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.