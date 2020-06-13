PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.11) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.36 ($4.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.67.

In other news, insider John LaMattina bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £1,526 ($1,942.22). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,046.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.