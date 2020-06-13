QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 9,937,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.