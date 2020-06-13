QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 9,937,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

