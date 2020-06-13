Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 7.7%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 1,185,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,640,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

QTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

