Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 202,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,536. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.