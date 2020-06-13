Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

