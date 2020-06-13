Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.
Mullen Group stock opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.62.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
