Raymond James Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

MRE opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

