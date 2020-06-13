Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company which provide advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers. Its business comprises Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, formerly known as United Technologies Corporation, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 9,573,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

