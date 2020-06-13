Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $62.85, 12,699,435 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,178,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

