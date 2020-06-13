RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $19.00.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 92,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $273,450. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.