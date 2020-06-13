RChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $318,857.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, AirSwap and IDEX. During the last week, RChain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $318,857.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bitinka, BitMart, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.