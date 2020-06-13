Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

reissued their sell rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CADNF opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

