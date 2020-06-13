Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Liberum Capital

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:RECI opened at GBX 127 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.07. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Sally-Ann Farnon (Susie) bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,145.73). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,000.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

