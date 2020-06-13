Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12,836.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after buying an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Realty Income stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. 2,362,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.