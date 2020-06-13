Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.25. 796,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

