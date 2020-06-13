Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $588.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $625.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,297 shares of company stock worth $117,101,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

