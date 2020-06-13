Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.34. 4,334,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.84. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $409.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

