Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Regenxbio stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 342,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,946. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

