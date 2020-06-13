Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.30, 9,481,686 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,628,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Remark alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.33.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.