Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.73, approximately 1,798,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,566,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,528 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.