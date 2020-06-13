Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 57 ($0.73) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.23. The company has a market cap of $224.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

